Alexander Ludwig Birthday Special: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Canadian Actor's Life

Alexander Ludwig has achieved quite a lot in his short career. It all started for him when he was nine-years-old. Ludwig appeared in a Harry Potter toy commercial and life was never the same. It is after that he signed on with an agent and got more commercial work. Of course, it was not a cakewalk to get his first major role. In an interview, Alexander revealed that he gave 16 auditions before he was cast in The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising in a leading role. His woes didn't come to an end even when he was shooting for the film as while doing that he was also juggling with the school.

Well, it was all worth it, wasn't it? Ludwig is celebrating his 27th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about the Canadian actor's life.

Always wanted to be an actor

When you're a toddler, you want to be a lot of things. When you grow up, you get into something else (mostly). But Alexander always knew that he wanted to be an actor. He has mentioned this in many interviews. In one of them, Ludwig said that he was drawn to it as he "has a big imagination" and "loves performing".

His lucky number is 7

Many of us believe in numerology, and so does Alexander. His lucky number is 7 because he was born on May 7 (today), at 7 minutes to 7, and weighed in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces. Amazing, no? Bad Boys for Life Movie Review: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Entertaining Bromance Fuels Their Best Buddy Cop Ride in the Saga.

Got a cool gift from Dwayne Johnson

Playing Seth in Race To Witch Mountain alongside Dwayne Johnson has to be an important highlight in Ludwig's career. He turned 16 while filming, and Dwayne gave him a very cool guitar as a birthday gift.

Also a singer

Alexander is a good actor, but did you know that he is also an amazing singer? He released his first song Liv It Up back in 2012 and has never stopped creating music ever since.

Well, those were some facts about Alexander Ludwig's life. We wish him a very happy birthday. Hope he is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.