Alicia Keys is one of the very talented singer-songwriters who had made people groove to her beats since the beginning of her career. The talented singer began composing songs by age 12 and was signed by a renowned label when she was just 15. She released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001 and became a household name in no time. The audience fell in love with her album and she sold over 16 million copies worldwide. Her song Fallin even made it to the Billboard Hot 100 becoming her first song to make it to the list. Grammys 2020: Host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Pay Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant With a Rendition of It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Her songs like You Don't Know My Name, If I Ain't Got You, and Diary, My Boo, No One, Another Way to Die are some of the classic songs that her fans still love to hear. Apart from singing, Alicia also tried her hands in acting and was a part of many television shows, reality shows and films. During her career until now, Keys has bagged many accolades as well. She has received 15 Grammy Awards, 17 NAACP Image Awards, 12 ASCAP Awards and more. She was also named by Billboard as the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade.

Alicia Keys has made songs for your every mood and since the singer is celebrating her 40th birthday today, we decided to listen to some of her songs. If you are somebody in love, these 6 songs by Alicia Keys describe the feeling perfectly and you can listen to them and miss your loved ones too. Check it out right away: Alicia Keys Reveals She Almost Considered Terminating Her Second Pregnancy for This Reason.

You Don't Know My Name

We all have those crushes who we dream about while they don't even notice us. Alicia's song You Dont Know My Name is all about that feeling. Beautiful lyrics entwined with Keys' signature piano chords, the 2003 song is from her second studio album titled The Diary of Alicia Keys. She talks about how she is crushing over a guy who hasn't noticed her in the song.

Put It In a Love Song

Put It In a Love Song is a song that Alicia and Beyoncé made back in 2009. The song is about making their love interests confess their feeling through a song. Alicia and Beyoncé even shot for a music video for the song in Brazil but unfortunately, it was released.

In Common

The Caribbean-infused hit was released in 2016 by Alicia during her appearance on Saturday Night Live. In Common is all about how opposites attract and how one can discover that the two opposites actually have more in common than they thought.

Unbreakable

Alicia's 2005 album Unplugged was one of the most popular ones and the son Unbreakable from the album became a super hit. The song talked about Black power couples and how they are positive relationship examples for all of us. Keys named some of the most influential couples in Hollywood including Oprah and Stedman Graham and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fire We Make

What is love without passion and this Keys and Maxwell song Fire We Make

was all about that. The 2012 released song talked about the fiery passion two lovers have for each other. The song belongs to Alicia's Girl on Fire album and was her seventh single.

Butterflyz

We all know what the butterflies mean when you are in love. The 2001 track talked about that feeling and how one gets goosebumps when you're around that special someone. Butterflyz appeared on Alicia's first album, Songs in A Minor. She had written the song at the age of 14 before she was ever signed to a music label.

Listening to Alicia Keys is always a delight. The singer has many talents and we wish to see more and more of her work. Join us in wishing the talented singer a very happy 40th birthday.

