James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has generated immense excitement with its promotional efforts. Returning to their iconic roles, the star-studded cast includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, navigating his dual responsibilities as Atlantis' King and a new father. Patrick Wilson reprises his role as Orm, reluctantly aligning with his brother. Amber Heard returns as Mera, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II intensifies his pursuit of vengeance as Black Manta. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer: Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry Fights Fierce Battle With Black Manta to Protect Atlantis and His Family (Watch Video).

Now, before the release, take a look at some key details about James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below:

Cast: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is helmed by James Wan and it has Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton in pivotal roles.

Plot: Driven by vengeance, Black Manta, armed with the formidable Black Trident, seeks revenge on Aquaman. With newfound power, he poses an unprecedented threat. To combat this, Aquaman seeks an alliance with his imprisoned brother, Orm, former King of Atlantis. Their unlikely partnership aims to save their kingdom and Aquaman's family from imminent doom. Setting aside differences, they unite against Black Manta's malevolent force, striving to prevent irreversible destruction that could jeopardize not just their world, but the entire realm.

Watch Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer Here:

Release Date: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in lead roles is set to hit theatres on December 22, 2023.

Review: The reviews for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as they are out.

