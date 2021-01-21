Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former politician who served as the 38th Governor of California, received COVID-19 vaccine at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday. After receiving the vaccine The Terminator star stated, “All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone.” Then he dropped the iconic dialogue from his film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ‘Come with me if you want to live’. #Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger Advises People To Stay Indoors, Especially Asks Spring Breakers To Not Hit The Beaches.

The video shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger shows him seated on passenger-side and the medical staff can be seen giving him the dose. While sharing the video on Instagram he captioned it as, “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!” It’s what Model 101 Terminator (played by Arnold) told Sarah Connor (played by Linda Hamilton) in the legendary sequel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Steve Martin, Martha Stewart, Dr Ruth Westheimer, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench are the other celebs who have received COVID-19 vaccination.

