Great Scott! Has it really been 35 years since the release of one of the greatest movies of all time? It's unbelievable how Back To The Future has and still continues to entertain generations. The Robert Zemeckis released on July 3, 1985 and well, it has become every cinema lover's favourite film. 35 years ago, we were first introduced to Michael J Fox's Marty McFly and Christopher Llyod's Dr Brown and it has been quite a journey ever since. Not only for cinemagoers but also for filmmakers, this has been considered to be one of the greatest films made. Several new-age directors consider Back To The Future to be an iconic piece of work. Back To The Future Part II Gets Censored On Netflix; The Writer Asks Fans To 'Blame It On Universal'.

Despite all the discussion surrounding its plotholes, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn called it a perfect movie. The fan following for the film has been fierce and we have seen several fans defend the film's 'plot holes'on social media. As for its 35-year celebration, netizens have been sharing their views on this film and why it's so special for them. Several users also took to Twitter to post their favourite bits from the film. Here's a look at how fans are celebrating the film's 35th anniversary. Christopher Llyod Hints at the Fourth ‘Back to the Future’ Movie, Says, ‘If An Idea Appeals Then We’re On Our Way’.

Positive Celebration of Past, Present and Future:

“Great Scott!” Has it been this long? Happy 35th Anniversary to one of the greatest movies ever #BackToTheFuture ! Thank you for always being a funny, positive celebration of our past, present and future! #BacktotheFuture35 pic.twitter.com/ZMA9PWdc7s — Michael Lyons (@mlyonsfl) July 3, 2020

Favourite Film Of All Time!

What a day! It's #BacktotheFuture35 exactly when the film was released back in 1985. This is my favorite film of all time. It defines who I am as a person. As someone who fall in love with both the 1980s and the time travel genre. I will always champion this film no matter what. pic.twitter.com/Wb5Wyzjed0 — Ｍｉｋｅ Ｍｉｘｔａｐｅ (@MikeMixtape) July 3, 2020

Biggest Classic of 1985

⏱🕰⏰⏲🕰⏰ ⬅️35 years ago, July 3 1985, Back To The Future ➡️had his première in more than 1400 theaters in U.S. The start of a brilliant adventure and the movie became the biggest classic of 1985.@realmikefox💥#BTTF35 #BackToTheFuture #bttf #BacktotheFuture35 @BacktotheFuture pic.twitter.com/eO8fIsENVK — Ard Gelinck (@ArdGelinck) July 3, 2020

Greatest Time Travel Movie of All Time!

Happy35rh Anniversary to the Greatest time travel movie ever. Brilliantly written, amazingly cast & effects that have held up. One of all my all time faves! #BackToTheFuture #BacktotheFuture35 pic.twitter.com/QhKtoobvjT — MJ Knight (@TheMJKnight) July 3, 2020

Best of a Generation:

Cinematic Masterpiece:

35 years ago, #BackToTheFuture was released in theaters. This film is one of my all-time favorites, & has become an iconic symbol of the 1980s. The mix of 1980s pop culture & 1950s nostalgia makes for a true cinematic masterpiece. #BacktotheFuture35 pic.twitter.com/iyIevKw7tj — Brock Bellinger (@starwarsbrock) July 3, 2020

If you haven't watched this iconic film yet, no worries because it is available for streaming. The film and its sequel are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).