Great Scott! Has it really been 35 years since the release of one of the greatest movies of all time? It's unbelievable how Back To The Future has and still continues to entertain generations. The Robert Zemeckis released on July 3, 1985 and well, it has become every cinema lover's favourite film. 35 years ago, we were first introduced to Michael J Fox's Marty McFly and Christopher Llyod's Dr Brown and it has been quite a journey ever since. Not only for cinemagoers but also for filmmakers, this has been considered to be one of the greatest films made. Several new-age directors consider Back To The Future to be an iconic piece of work. Back To The Future Part II Gets Censored On Netflix; The Writer Asks Fans To 'Blame It On Universal'.

Despite all the discussion surrounding its plotholes, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn called it a perfect movie. The fan following for the film has been fierce and we have seen several fans defend the film's 'plot holes'on social media. As for its 35-year celebration, netizens have been sharing their views on this film and why it's so special for them. Several users also took to Twitter to post their favourite bits from the film. Here's a look at how fans are celebrating the film's 35th anniversary. Christopher Llyod Hints at the Fourth ‘Back to the Future’ Movie, Says, ‘If An Idea Appeals Then We’re On Our Way’.

If you haven't watched this iconic film yet, no worries because it is available for streaming. The film and its sequel are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

