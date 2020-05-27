Back To The Future Part II Gets Censored On Netflix; The Writer Asks Fans To 'Blame It On Universal'

Michael J Fox In Back To The Future Part II (Photo credit: Twitter)

There's hardly anyone around the world who hasn't relished the Back To The Future movies. The escape to the future was so tempting that it became everyone's favourite futuristic movies. But recently, a fan noticed that the second installment of the series, streaming on Netflix, is a censored version. The Oh La La Magazine that Marty (Michael J. Fox) finds in the sports almanac has been edited out. That was enough for fans of the series to create a huge uproar blaming Netflix for it. Now the writer of the film Bob Gale has come forward requesting fans to not slam Netflix but The Universal studio. Christopher Llyod Hints at the Fourth ‘Back to the Future’ Movie, Says, ‘If An Idea Appeals Then We’re On Our Way’

Hollywood Reporter quotes Gale saying, "The blame is on Universal who somehow furnished Netflix an edited version of the movie. I learned about it some 10 days ago from an eagle-eyed fan, and had the studio rectify the error. The version now running is the uncensored, unedited, original version." He added that this apparently was a foreign version for some country which had an issue with the magazine.

But what is more important here is Gale decided to tell everyone that Netflix is just a platform that streams content and doesn't edit them. "FYI, Netflix does not edit films — they only run the versions that are supplied to them. So they're blameless. You can direct your ire at Universal, but I think they will be a lot more careful in the future — and with 'the future,'" Gale explains.

So next time you blame Netflix since that's cool these days, do remember Gale's words.