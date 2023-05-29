Actor Ben Barnes, who played the role of Billy Russo/Jigsaw in the Marvel series The Punisher from 2017 to 2019, wants to play a superhero before he's too old. He revealed that he has had talks to feature in other comic book-based projects but they've never come to fruition, reports Female First UK. He told SFX magazine: "Oh my God. I saw pictures the other day of one of my best friends, Will Poulter, in Guardians of the Galaxy. Man, he looks good. I want someone to put me in a superhero suit before I age out." Shadow and Bone Season 2 Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Ben Barnes' Netflix Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

He further mentioned: "There's definitely been some chats about a couple of superheroes over the years, which didn't pan out." As per Female First UK, Ben is also open to the idea of playing Jigsaw in a new way. He said: "I've watched all the Marvel movies. DC is going to start becoming an interesting space again. Batman feels taken but I love that style of alter-ego/hero." "I loved playing Jigsaw. I'd love to reframe him and really mess his face up this time."

And the Picture of Dorian Grey actor is also keen to make a romantic comedy. He added: "I read a lot of fantasy, so I love being in it. I love watching rom-coms too, so I would like to do one." As well as acting, Ben has released five songs over the years and explained he loves music because of its power to transport people.

