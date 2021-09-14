English star Benedict Cumberbatch has jokingly said that he still needs to master the banjo after playing the musical instrument in his film The Power of the Dog. Cumberbatch said: "I've yet to master the banjo. If you put an instrument that takes years to practice in someone's hands who's had one year, or a few months in my case, there is nothing like pulling you out of an authentic experience, committing to something you believe is immersive and going, 'Oh this is such a fake moment.' It's really painful." Benedict Cumberbatch Receives Four-Minute Standing Ovation at 78th Venice Film Fest For The Power of the Dog.

He plays a masculine character who torments his brother George's played by Jesse Plemons family while repressing his inner feelings and sees Burbank as a tragic figure, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Cumberbatch told Variety: "He's a man in great pain. He's so lost in his masculinity, in his veneer of masculinity." He also said that he enjoyed working with Jane Campion and described the filmmaker as an "alchemist". The Power of the Dog Teaser: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Wicked Avatar in This Jane Campion’s Film Leaves Fans Amazed (Watch Video).

He said: "She's a real alchemist, isn't she? She knows how to create an environment through very open means, but they do deviate from the norms." Cumberbatch has also had to adapt to playing superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies but said that the demands of The Power of the Dog were very different.

He said: "They're such different tasks, it feels like a completely different musculature. Of course, that you're still trying to get something that's authentic and committed no matter what the scale of it, whether you're acting with a great actor, or a ping pong ball that's supposed to be some weird creature, it's all imagination and commitment."

