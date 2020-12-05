Black Panther actress Letitia Wright became the centre of the attention after she posted a controversial video supporting anti-vaccine propaganda. The actress received major flak from the Twitter audience after which the actress decided to quit it. After standing up her viewpoints and replying back to several hate comments, Letitia has now deleted her Twitter account. The video in question was from On The Table, a YouTube discussion channel and it had anti-vaccine discussions as well as had transphobic comments and other questionable content. Black Panther Actress Letitia Wright Stirs a Storm on Twitter With Anti-Vax Tweet.

Reacting to the backlash that followed after her post, The Black Panther actress had tweeted, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled.” The presenter of the video in his video had said, “I don’t understand vaccines medically, but I’ve always been a little bit of a sceptical of them.”

Don Cheadle, Letitia's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star was also dragged into the conversation when a user tagged him in his tweet asking for his reaction. He tweeted saying he will personally take up the matter and speak to her if she said something crazy. "Not to Twitter. That’s how I do it with friends and how I hope they do it with me if I fkkk up. Trying to find it now,” he tweeted.

i'm not. if she went transphobe, fire away. but i'll personally take it to her if she said something crazy. not to twitter. that's how i do it with friends and how i hope they do it with me if i fkkk up. trying to find it now. https://t.co/hV7NGNjxff — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

After finding the objectionable video, Don tweeted again reacting to it. He said that the person talking in the video was crazy and ridiculous to say whatever he was saying. He added that he would never support anyone who thinks that his ideologies are right.

jesus... just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

It’s unclear if Letitia watched the entire video before sharing it on her social media. In her defence, the actress had earlier tweeted, “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.” Small Axe: John Boyega and Letitia Wright to Star in Steve McQueen’s BBC Anthology Series.

On the work front, it was being speculated that the actress would step into the role of Black Panther in the sequel after we lost Chadwick Boseman earlier this year. No announcements have been made by the team at MCU yet. The only thing which has been confirmed is that the studio won’t be replacing Boseman with a digital double in the sequel.

