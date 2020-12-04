Letitia Wright is asking the questions on Twitter. Wrong or right, you decide. The Black Panther actress shared an anti-vax video on her Twitter handle, adding a folded hands emoji with it as the only explanation. She faced the fury of Twitterati who called her out for being anti-vax. In the YouTube video, created by the channel, On The Table, the presenter, Tomi Arayomi, makes unsubstantiated claims about the vaccine. Black Panther 2: Release Date, Director, Cast - All We Know About Marvel Superhero Film in Works Even After Chadwick Boseman's Demise.

Tony questions the efficacy of vaccines, the dangers of taking them and the supposed origins of the ingredients of a COVID-19 vaccine. At one point, he also says that Luciferase, an oxidative enzyme, to be derived from Lucifer, the devil. Disney+ Updates Its Marvel Studios Logo With Glimpses of Black Panther as a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Watch Video).

See Wright's Tweet That Started The Storm Here:

Here's The Storm She Stirred Up

How so? Did you listen to it fully or jump to conclusions on how I use my platform? — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

Twitterati was not buying that Letitia simply meant to ask questions. The one emoji along with the video doesn't help either. Some called her out on her changed stance!

Deceptive!

Pretending that what you've done is ask a question is deceptive You posted an uneducated anti-vaxxer YouTube video and then followed up complaining that being told it was harmful to your brand and country meant you were being cancelled — Evan Hadfield (@Evan_Hadfield) December 4, 2020

Wright Tried To Cap Off The Backlash With This

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

Twitter Was Still Not Having It!

Anti-Vaxxers don't "Think for themselves". They're crackpots who are spread false information because they're afraid either they or their kids will end up autistic. You're not being cancelled for having a different opinion, you're being criticized for spreading false information https://t.co/YIInFiOXom — Wedge Antilles: A Star Wars Story 🇵🇷 🤜🏼👈🏼 (@RunTheFools4) December 4, 2020

The Actress Said She Works For God

No I work for God — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

She Just Wants To Know What's Inside It

understood...but even with this, is it still okay to be concerned that we aren’t completely 100% sure on whats inside and how our body will react to it? — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

Well, that is a soup that will be thought to swim out of. After the tragic passing of Chadiwk Boseman, earlier this year, Letitia had been the frontrunner to take up the mantle and play the lead in Black Panther 2, which starts shooting soon. Let us see where this goes.

