Bob Marley Birth Anniversary: 5 Best Songs of This Most-Loved Jamaican Singer That We’ll Always Cherish

Talk about reggae music, and all you could think of is the legendary late singer, Bob Marley. He passed away too soon, but left a mark in our hearts and in the world of music, songs that we’ll cherish forever. He is the reggae legend and today it is his 75th birth anniversary. A man who gave us all some of the most memorable songs. His distinctive songwriting style and vocal made him a global icon. His influence in the pop-cultural world is unimaginable. Bob Marley, who started his musical career in 1963, has admirers from across the globe. Considered as a global symbol of Jamaican culture, his sound and style have influenced artists of various genres. World Music Day Wishes: Celebrate The Day With Quotes On Music By Legends Like Bob Marley, Elton John And More.

Bob Marley has given the music world unfading classics and at least once in a lifetime, music lovers would end up digging songs crooned by this reggae legend. The meaningful lyrics that Marley had penned down and tuned it with a perfect blend of music, only a legend like him could have done it. The singer has not only entertained his massive fan base, but also enlightened them through his music and songs. On this special day, let’s look at the five best songs that Bob Marley gave us.

Exodus

This was the ninth album recorded by the band, Bob Marley and the Wailers. The song was recorded following the assassination attempt on the singer that happened on December 3, 1976, after which he left Jamaica. The song "Exodus" that had ‘elements of blues, soul, British rock and funk’ was recorded in London and released in June 1977. And also, the Exodus album shot Marley to fame internationally.

Redemption Song

This track was from the album Uprising, considered one of Marley’s greatest works. The "Redemption Song" was influenced from the speech given by Marcus Garvey in 1937. "Redemption Song" was purely an acoustic ballad.

Jamming

"Jamming" is from the 1977 album Exodus, and it also appears on the compilation album Legend. The song has a line that reads ‘No bullet can stop us now’, it is interconnected to the assassination attempt that happened on him in 1976.

Is This Love

One of the best-known Bob Marley songs, it is from the album Kaya. "Is This Love" has also been played in movies such as In the Name of the Father, Six Days Seven Nights, Lake Placid, 50 First Dates and Just Go With It.

Buffalo Soldier

This was another great hit recorded by Bob Marley and the Wailers. The song referred to the black US cavalry regiments, known as ‘Buffalo Soldiers’.

Even today Bob Marley has a global impact. He is one of the greatest artists of all time and will always be. Bob Marley will be one of the most influential music figures this universe has.