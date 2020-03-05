Brahms The Boy II: Katie Holmes Talks About Her Nerve-Racking Experience in Her Forthcoming Film

Katie Holmes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

How terrifying is it when your child befriends a possessed doll! Actress Katie Holmes who plays Liza talks about how unique and daunting it was to play the role of a mother in the much-awaited sequel of The Boy. She says, “Liza is such a universal character, she is a loving mother who is very protective because she was so vulnerable and ready to be scared. It was a fun role to play and be in a hyped state of emotions. Katie Holmes Experiences the Fright of Her Life In During the Shoot of Brahms: The Boy II.

I'm such a big fan of this genre. I love working with Stacey Menear, I was really excited to be making this movie with them. I feel like it is very terrifying and it has many elements of classic movies, so I'm very excited. We just finished it about 3 weeks ago.” Brahms The Boy II: Katie Holmes Reveals What Was Exciting About Working on This Horror Film.

The movie is plotted around a family that moves into a new house with no knowledge of its dark past. The film will see new characters but, the terrifying ‘Doll’ continues to add to the horror. The son discovers a mysterious doll buried in the ground, unaware that he is drawing in the sinister forces that will scar the family.

The film is led by Katie Holmes, she plays the mother and is a crucial character, alongside Christopher Convery who is seen as the young son in the movie.