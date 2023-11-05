Pop icon Britney Spears has shared a post on Instagram in which she posed in a red floor-length one-shoulder gown and celebrated some end-of-year festivities. “Merry Halloween, Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving (sic)”, Spears, who released her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, last month, wrote in her caption, reports People magazine. Britney Spears’ High School Boyfriend Donald Jones Calls Justin Timberlake ‘Piece of Shit’ – Here’s Why.

In the clip, the ‘Circus’ singer smiled and twirled around her home's living area, where a lit-up Christmas tree could be seen behind her.

Spears’ latest video was shared after her memoir sold 1.1 million copies in its first week of sales. According to Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, the total sums up pre-orders, ebooks, print books, and audiobook formats.

Britney Spears' Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

As per People, the audiobook version of the memoir, in which Spears voices the introduction and actress Michelle Williams narrates the rest of the book, is the fastest-selling audiobook in the publisher's history, Gallery Books added. “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said in a news release earlier this week. A fourth printing of Spear’s memoir is now in the works following the high demand for the book in the U.S. and internationally, according to Gallery Books.

In her memoir, Spears details the trials she faced in her career and in her conservatorship. She also opens up about motherhood and her past relationships, most notably with ex-Justin Timberlake.

She spoke to people about why it was important for her to share her story ahead of the memoir’s release. Britney Spears Dances With Knives Once Again in Latest Insta Post Wearing Polka Dotted Bikini Crop Top (Watch Video)

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said last month. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.” She added, “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies—jus me owning my past, present, and future.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).