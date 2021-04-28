Singer Britney Spears is all set to speak at the court hearing regarding the status of her conservatorship. Britney has been under a conservatorship imposed by her father since her breakdown 12 years ago. She was even hospitalised and admitted to rehab subsequently. Her father had stepped down from his duties in 2019 due to personal reasons and Britney does not want him to return. Britney Spears Loses Legal Case to Remove Father as Conservator, Singer Says She Won't Perform Again.

A hearing has been scheduled for June 23 by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, where Britney will speak about her conservatorship, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Britney Spears Lawyer To File Petition Requesting To Make Singer’s Temporary Conservator Permanent.

"Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate. Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role," an earlier court document read.

