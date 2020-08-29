Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman succumbed to colon cancer at his Los Angeles apartment. The MCU star was 43. Boseman was a crucial part of Marvel's upcoming phase and his sudden demise has shattered all his fans. Chadwick was by his family's side and they later released a statement informing all his admirers about his tragic demise. Boseman's legacy as Black Panther will live on even if Marvel decides to replace him with someone else. Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43: Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson Pay Tribute to the Black Panther Actor.

We don't know about you guys but we are listening to Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd's 'Pray for Me' Song from Black Panther on loop. The song was later embroiled in a controversy when a Brooklyn based band, Yeasayer sued Kendrick Lamar and The Weekend for using an unauthorized sample of their 2007 song Sunrise. The song was a part of Black Panther's soundtrack and received heavy praises from the listeners. Chadwick Boseman No More: Remembering Some Of His Brilliant Scenes as the Wakanda King and Black Panther (Watch Videos).

You Can Listen to Pray for Me Below

Black Panther made history at the Academy Awards 2019 when it emerged as the first superhero movie to earn an Oscars Best Picture nomination. It later lifted the prestigious trophy in different categories including Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

Chadwick Boseman's memories as Black Panther will be etched in our hearts forever. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.

