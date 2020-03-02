Chris Martin Birthday: The Scientist, Paradise – 5 Best Songs of Coldplay’s Frontman (Watch Videos)

Chris Martin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coldplay is the British rock band that was formed in 1996, and Chris Martin is the frontman of this most-loved band. Chris Martin the co-founder of the band, is the lead singer and pianist. Born in Exeter, Devon, today (March 2) is Martin’s 43rd birthday and his fans across the globe are pouring heaps of love and wishes across social media platforms. Martin and other Coldplay members (Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion) together, have given some of the most iconic songs. Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Recalls Embarrassing His Teen Daughter Apple During Her First Job.

The band earned their first Grammy Award nomination for the track “Yellow” in the Best Rock Song category. This band has won numerous accolades and even today, they are one of the most popular bands. Martin was studying at the University College London where he met Jonny Buckland and the two decided to form a band. Guy Berryman and Will Champion later joined them, and then there was no looking back. On this special day, let’s a look at the five hit songs crooned by Coldplay’s frontman. Priyanka Chopra To Attend Global Goal Live Concert Along With Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and More!

The Scientist

It was written collaboratively by all the four members of Coldplay. "The Scientist" was the song from their second album, A Rush of Blood to the Head. The song is a piano-driven ballad and was widely praised.

Paradise

The song "Paradise" was from the album Mylo Xyloto. This track was the best-selling rock single in the UK and has sold over 8 million copies worldwide. It also won the award for Best Rock Video at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

Adventure of a Lifetime

This track released in 2015 was described as one of the best singles of Coldplay in seven years. It had groovy little numbers and also gave an unusual energetic rush. The song "Adventure of a Lifetime" was from the album A Head Full of Dreams.

Viva la Vida

"Viva la Vida" or "Death and All His Friends", the album was named after a Spanish phrase that when translated reads, ‘Long live life’. Martin had described this fourth studio album s a new direction for Coldplay.

Yellow

"Yellow" was the second single from the album Parachutes. It is one of the most popular songs of Coldplay and also their breakthrough hit internationally.

These are some of the hit tracks of Coldplay’s Chris Martin. We thank Martin and his band members for giving us such amazing songs throughout the years. Here’s wishing Chris Martin a wonderful birthday and a mellifluous year ahead!