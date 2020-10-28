Model Chrissy Teigen is still overcoming with the loss of losing her baby last month. Sharing her emotions to the world, she has now in a heartfelt post revealed a lot of details about the same. Teigen in the testimony has gone unfiltered wherein she has also included the reason behind why it was important for her to be photographed when she was on the hospital bed during the sad event. For the unaware, it was her husband, singer John Legend who took the pics. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Their Third Child, American Model Shares Heartbreaking News About Suffering a Miscarriage in An Emotional Instagram Post (View Pics).

In an essay published on Medium, Chrissy detailed the grief after losing their third child Jack and also talked about her pregnancy complications. FYI, Chrissy and John husband, lost their child just over halfway into the pregnancy in late September. "I had no idea when I would be ready to write this,” Teigen's starting words from her essay read. Indeed, when you'll go through the piece, it'll break your heart for sure. Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant Again and She Wasted No Time in Flaunting Her Baby Bump (View Pics).

Check Out The Post Below:

Mentioning about the complications, she wrote, "My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier. The fluid around Jack had become very low – he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly,” Teigen wrote.

Teigen also gave back to the trolls and said, “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done,” she said. Well, all we would say, get well soon Chrissy. Stay tuned!

