Heart Attack hitmaker Demi Lovato has released a brutally honest new single titled Skin of My Teeth, which sees the Grammy-nominated singer embracing a pop-punk sound and opening up about their struggle with addiction, reports Variety. The guitar-heavy track bears some sonic resemblance to Hole's Celebrity Skin and gives a grunge twist to the new era of pop-punk that has bubbled up in recent years, with Lovato's powerhouse vocals urgently conveying their most upfront lyricism yet. Demi Lovato Completes Another Stint in Rehab 3 Years After Overdose.

Speaking about the experience of working on the track, Lovato said in a statement accessed by Variety, "The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me."

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you," she added.

Lovato experienced a near-fatal opioid overdose in July 2018, which they discussed at length in the 2021 YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. In the documentary, Lovato explained that they had become California sober, which means still using certain substances -- typically alcohol and weed -- in moderation. Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai and Avneet Kaur Set Trending Summer Anthem With Demi Lovato’s ‘Cool for the Summer’ Song.

However, Lovato entered rehab again in late 2021 and shared on Instagram that being California sober no longer worked for them. In January 2022, Lovato signalled that a new musical era was coming when they posted a photo with the caption a funeral for my pop music.

Skin of My Teeth is produced by Warren "Oak" Felder and written by Lovato, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz and Lil Aaron. Earlier this week, Lovato announced that their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, will be released on August 19. Lovato will also tour the album starting in August.

