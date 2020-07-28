American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato's sparkling engagement ring is worth more than 2.5 million USD.nAccording to TMZ sources told them that the 27-year-old pop star's ring would cost anywhere between 2.5 million and 5 million USD, and that's due to the fact that the sparkling diamond has been specially cut from a very well-regarded celebrity jeweller in Hollywood - Peter Marco. Here’s How Demi Lovato’s Family Reacted To Her Surprise Engagement To Max Ehrich

The outlet has been told that the 'Sorry Not So Sorry' songstress' diamond is an emerald cut that was handset in platinum, and rugged on all sides by smaller (only relatively) trapezoid-shaped diamonds designs. The sources further told that the rock comes in at well over 10 carats, maybe even as much 20, however, they are still unsure of the exact weight. As per the outlet, the 'Heart Attack' singer's fiance, Max Ehrich, spent a lot of time to make sure the design was unique, and he wanted the elongated stone for Demi. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Get Engaged! Here’s Looking At the Couple’s Love-Filled Pictures That Prove the Duo Are Made for Each Other

The source said that he and Marco went back and forth with different side stones and angles until the ring was just right.nThe duo's engagement came just a few months of dating in quarantine.nDemi and Max first got together in March. After Max put a ring on it, Demi said, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you," adding, "I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"