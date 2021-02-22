The Tonight Show is a popular late-night talk show and the third-longest-running show on NBC. Currently hosted by Jimmy Fallon, there are several celebrity guests who have made appearances on this talk show. The February 10 episode was totally a special one with Dwayne Johnson making an appearance, but it turned out to be a total surprise for the show’s host and the viewers when the superstar’s mother Ata Johnson stole the show with her ukulele performance. Dwayne Johnson Is Still Considering a Presidential Run, Says ‘I Would Have My Finger on the Pulse, My Ear to the Ground’.

Dwayne Johnson’s interview with Jimmy Fallon was happening virtually and that’s when the former’s mommy dearest joined the duo. Ata Johnson and Jimmy did refresh about their meet-up and the best time they had. And then for Jimmy, both Dwayne and his mother put up an impromptu performance on the ukulele. Ata began strumming away on her ukulele and also crooned to the Samoan song “Savalivali Means Go For a Walk” with Dwayne. That didn’t end there, which left everyone amazed. She put up another spontaneous act by singing ‘We love you, Jimmy’ and her son couldn’t stop singing along.

Watch Ata Johnson’s Impromptu Act On The Tonight Show:

My mom steals the interview! Or saves it 😂 Happy Sunday 🌺 https://t.co/BNoz2LVMbd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2021

A Glimpse Of The Episode:

While sharing the post, Dwayne Johnson captioned it as, “My mom steals the interview! Or saves it Happy Sunday”. What do you have to say about the mother and son duo’s performance on the talk show?

