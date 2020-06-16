Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Emancipation: Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua to Star in a Thriller Movie Based on True Story of a Runaway Slave

Hollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 04:35 PM IST
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hollywood star Will Smith will feature in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming slave thriller "Emancipation". The film scripted by William N. Collage is based on the true story of a runaway slave named Peter, who has to survive ruthless hunters and a vast stretch of punishing swamp if he must escape to freedom, reports variety.com. James Gunn Reveals Why He’ll Never Direct an Avengers Movie and How GOTG 4 Could Be the Last Movie with the Current Team

Production is expected to start early in 2021. The unit of the film, co-produced by Smith, was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith also had to pause filming of the biopic "King Richard," where he portrays Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. Hunting Season Adaptation: James Wan and John Wick Writer Derek Kolstad Team Up For a Sci-Fi Time Travel Movie

Fuqua, on the other hand, was in post-production on the action thriller "Infinite."

