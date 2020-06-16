Emancipation: Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua to Star in a Thriller Movie Based on True Story of a Runaway Slave

Hollywood star Will Smith will feature in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming slave thriller "Emancipation". The film scripted by William N. Collage is based on the true story of a runaway slave named Peter, who has to survive ruthless hunters and a vast stretch of punishing swamp if he must escape to freedom, reports variety.com. James Gunn Reveals Why He’ll Never Direct an Avengers Movie and How GOTG 4 Could Be the Last Movie with the Current Team

Production is expected to start early in 2021. The unit of the film, co-produced by Smith, was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith also had to pause filming of the biopic "King Richard," where he portrays Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Fuqua, on the other hand, was in post-production on the action thriller "Infinite."

