Los Angeles, May 30: Canadian rapper-singer Drake has paid a tribute to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. Sidhu Moosewala Song The Last Ride: Fans Notice Similarities Between The Punjabi Singer’s Final Track And His Tragic Death; Check Out The Video And Tweet.

The 27-year-old singer, also a Congress leader, was killed a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Drake took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night to remember Moosewala.

"RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala," he captioned a picture of the "So High" hitmaker with his mother.

Check Out The Post Below:

Drake's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2020, Drake made headlines when he started following Moosewala on Instagram. Did Sidhu Moose Wala Predict His Death? Check out His Final Song 'The Last Ride'.

Moosewala, who counted Drake as one of his music influences and followed him on social media, was a regular performer at live shows in Canada.

On Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that Moosewala was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

Moosewala had fought the recent Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)