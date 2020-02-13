Exes Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Top Most-Wanted Celebrity Couple Reconciliation List

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fans want Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to reconcile according to a new most-wanted celebrity couple reconciliation list. In a new OnBuy.com Valentine's Day-themed survey, 27 per cent of voters named Pitt and Jolie, the celebrity couple they would most like to see back together, reports aceshowbiz.com. The Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Cast Have a Blast at Pre-Christmas Bash! (View Pic)

Pitt and Aniston came in second with 22 per cent -- eight per cent ahead of third-placed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. Brad Pitt Worried That Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Will Release Their X-Rated Videos?

"High School Musical" stars Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron and Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder complete the top five, while Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, "Twilight" stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, and Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom make the top 10.