Ryan Reynolds is back! As the makers of Free Guy just dropped another trailer of the actor's upcoming sci-fi action comedy film and we must admit that it looks wow. Starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi, the flick seems a treat for all Ryan fans. The trailer sees Reynolds cracking jokes, performing some action as well as being pure himself. In the movie, he plays the character named Guy and his antics will make you crazy and crave for more. Just in case, you happen to be obsessed with video games, you can't miss this one. Free Guy Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Adventure-Comedy in a Virtual World Looks Promising (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with Ryan (Guy) as a bank teller strolling around the streets of The Free City. But the high-point comes in when he realises that he lives in a video game world as a non-player, in technical term called as NCP. Cut straight to the action, Guy soon turns into a hero and tries to save the world before the game developers shut it down. He also teams up with Molotov Girl for the same cause. Ryan Reynolds Jokes About the Action Scenes in Netflix’s '6 Underground', Says ‘Doing Stunts Isn’t Hilarious Anymore after the Age of 40’.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Helmed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy will take you on a journey like never before. The casting here is so perfect that at some points you can feel the player... ops we mean Guy. The movie is slated to release on December 11. So, did you like the trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

