Marvel has a way of getting into trouble every now and then. The Disney takeover has only added to its woes further, in terms of controversies. MCU was anyway being shamed for not being diverse in its casting or superhero roles and now that it has begun to have more inclusivity in its roles, the studio is still managing to hit the headlines for wrong reasons. In 2021 alone, MCU has managed to stir up a lot of uncomfortable noises which will now go down in history and may return to haunt in the coming years. Let's talk about five of them. Spider-Man – No Way Home Trailer Leak: All You Need To Know About What Got Out of Tom Holland’s Upcoming Marvel Movie (SPOILER ALERT)

Spider-Man: No Way From Home trailer leak

Starting with the most recent one, on Monday, a supposed trailer of the Tom Holland movie was apparently leaked on Tiktok. Many who have seen it, call it genuine which has any big reveals. Sony quickly barred all the videos or screenshots doing the rounds of the social media platform.

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney

Black Widow, a tentpole movie for Disney, had a hybrid release with both HBOMax and some theatres showing it. This became a bone of contention between Scarlett Johansson and Disney with former suing the studio for breach of contract. The battle naturally got ugly when Disney went a little too far and revealed Johansson's paycheck in their statement.

Shang-chi 'experiment'

Disney CEO Bob Chepak's comment that Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings' theatre only release will be an experiment in these pandemic days, didn't sit well with lead protagonist of the film Simu Liu. He wrote on his social media handle, "We are not an ‘interesting experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise." Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Simu Liu’s Marvel Film To Release in India on September 3!

The mis-cast of Ms Marvel

Fans are outraged that Disney-Marvel decided to cast a half-Arab, half-Christian girl for the titular character. The reason being she does magic and that's haram in their religion. Ms Marvel typically has advanced shape-shifting qualities but a concept art of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan suit has a purple ring around her left hand. This suggests her powers have been modified for the film's purposes, as per fans.

RDJ vanishing spell

One fine day, Robert Downey Jr decided to unfollow all his MCU peers on Instagram and we still don't know why. Our guess is Downey wants to keep his social media content separate from each other. The reason being he follows these MCU members on Twitter even now.

