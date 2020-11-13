The second and the final 'Friday The 13th' of the year has arrived today and movie buffs out there might just want to catch the scariest of films today with their family or friends. What a day to binge-watch some of the best Hollywood movie franchises to binge-watch just to burst the myth of this day. The myth began with a superstition revolving around the fear of unlucky number 13 being called a devil's number which is why there are no hotel rooms with number 13. Whereas the day Friday's bad reputation also comes from a myth in the Bible that says Jesus was crucified on a Friday. Friday the 13th History & Origin: Eerie Facts About the Ominous Day That Occurs When the 13th Day of the Month in the Gregorian Calendar Falls on a Friday

All Thanks to the Friday The 13th movie franchise to keep the fear alive. Horror fans are whatsoever going to dare and watch the scariest of films today and for those hardcore horror fans, we have hand-picked five of the best scariest film franchise that you can certainly enjoy with a coke and a popcorn tub in both your hands. Interestingly, a survey says that Friday the 13th also impacts the US economy as Businesses out there lose about $900 million on the dreaded date as the superstitious people even avoid going to work on this day. Let's take a quick look at 5 Scariest Hollywood Movie Franchises to Binge-Watch on Friday the 13th. Bloodbath Trends on Twitter After Friday The 13th Morning Doom in Sensex, Nifty Amid Coronavirus Fears; Sharp Recovery Seen in Indian Markets Later in The Day

Evil Dead

Sam Raimi's Hollywood classic Evil Dead (1981) changes the course of the horror genre that ads on a whole new flavour of comedy in a spooky film. Both Evil Dead II (1987)and Evil Dead: The Army of Darkness does the same and it is the entertainment value this famous franchise is famous for and absolutely worth it. Enjoy this Bruce Campbell starrer horror franchise with your loved ones.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring films are one of the most loved franchises in the horror genre and it doesn't stop just with The Conjuring and its 2016 sequel. The Conjuring universe comprises of a series of supernatural horror movies that also includes the Annabelle series and The Nun which is worth your time if you are deciding a movie marathon. Interestingly, Conjuring 3 is slated for a 2021 release so why not watch the above films before it releases in cinema.

IT

Based on Stephen King's acclaimed novel, both IT and its sequel IT: Chapter Two is one hell of a horror series you shouldn't miss. A film that I was on the edge of my seat almost all time or maybe I have a phobia of the clown, to say the least. IT film series revolves around a group of seven children living who are traumatized by the spooky antagonist which is a cosmic evil and yes literally a scary clown named Pennywise that preys upon their life. This evil returns to haunt the children every 27 years and we see him coming back for them in the sequel. I could never watch this one alone..

Halloween

The Halloween franchise consists of eleven films in total and ill just recommend you its reboot that is the 2007 film Halloween, 2009 movie Halloween II and the most recent one which is also titled Halloween. The movie revolves around the character of Michael Myers who commits the murder of his sister, Judith Myers. Fifteen years he turns to an absolute psychopath who hides his face behind a mask and kills the people of Haddonfield. Binge-watch this thrilling series at your own risk.

Friday The 13

There are a total of twelve films in the Friday The 13th franchise and I would definitely recommend you to watch the first four instalments that include the 1980 movie Friday The 13th, Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part III (1982) and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. Warning! This is one of the most violent horror film franchise you will ever see if you exempt Saw. The film revolves around the character of Jason Voorhees, who drowned as a boy at Camp Crystal Lake due to the negligence of the camp staff. Many years later, the lake is discovered to be cursed and there takes place a series of mass murders as our antagonist kills people wearing a goalie mask.

