Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Act, but Acquitted of Top Sex Charges

On Monday, Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein who is the major one behind sparking the #MeToo wave in Hollywood was found guilty of rape but was acquitted of some heinous criminal charges. Reportedly, a collective jury of seven men and five women at the New York supreme court took approximately five days to reach this verdict. Well, this indeed is a landmark judgement and finally, once a titan of Hollywood is experiencing a great fall. ‘The Rapist Is You,’ Women Stage Flash Mob Protest Outside Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial, Videos Go Viral.

Reportedly, the third-degree rape that Harvey was convicted of is in reference to the attack which aspiring actresses namely Jessica Mann faced in a hotel room in Manhattan in 2013. On the other hand, the first-degree criminal sexual act charge that he was convicted of is in link to the oral sex he reportedly performed on production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006. Harvey Weinstein’s Presence at New York Bar Sparks Rage, Woman Calls Out the Producer & Brands Him a ‘F**king Rapist’.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault: US media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/3VfZp7yYNf — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

But sadly, the twist in the tale is that the jury found him non-guilty on two counts predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence. Reportedly, he was also acquitted the first-degree rape against Mann. Stay tuned!