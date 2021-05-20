Actress Salma Hayek says she was "shocked" when asked to reprise her starring role of Sonia Kincaid in the upcoming action comedy Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, sequel to the 2017 hit The Hit Man's Bodyguard. The 54-year-old plays is cast alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman in the sequel. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek’s Action-Comedy Promises Popcorn Entertainment (Watch Video).

"Quite frankly, I was shocked. I've been in so many movies where we get the call: 'Oh my God, you're one of the most liked characters in the film.' So many times," she said, according to contactmusic.com. She is happy that director Patrick Hughes listened to what the audience wanted. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson And Salman Hayek Film Is All Guns And No Roses (Watch Video).

"For the first time, there was a director that said, 'I'm gonna listen to the audience'. But I didn't trust him. At the beginning, I said, 'oh, he's just exaggerating. He's just being nice'," she said. She added: "But then when we started talking about it, he told me the storyline and then I realised, 'oh, my God, this guy is not for real, but he also wants me involved in the process.'"

