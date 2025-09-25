The queen of pop, Madonna is celebrating the birthday of her son, David Banda. The singer-songwriter recently took to her Instagram, and shared a bunch of throwback pictures of herself with her son from his childhood to teenage. Madonna Shares New Pics With Boyfriend Akeem Morris From 2025 Oscars After-Party, Calls Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ Her ‘Favourite Film’.

The pictures show David’s progress at different stages of life, and feature him reading a book, playing guitar and posing with a horse.

Madonna Wishes Son David Banda Happy Birthday

The singer-songwriter also penned a note in the caption for her son, as she wrote, “Happy Birthday @senzacacona. There is nothing that you cannot do. I knew you were meant for greatness the moment I met you. Running around with no diapers, drinking Coca-Cola out of a baby bottle. Gangster”.

David was born in 2005 in Malawi, and is the adopted son of Madonna and her former husband, filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Madonna met David at an orphanage in Malawi during a humanitarian visit in 2006. Following a legal process that drew international media attention and debates about celebrity adoptions, David was formally adopted in 2008. From a young age, David displayed a strong inclination toward music, fashion, and sports.

He is particularly known for his love of football, having trained at the Benfica Youth Academy in Portugal when Madonna relocated there to support his career. In recent years, David has also gained attention for his bold fashion choices, often echoing Madonna’s own fearless sense of style. The mother-son duo is frequently spotted at public events in coordinated or striking outfits, symbolising their close bond. On Son Rocco’s Birthday, Singer Madonna Urges Followers To Save ‘Innocent Children’ of Gaza (See Post).

Madonna has often spoken about David’s charisma and talent, remarking that he has an instinctive flair for performance. While still carving his own identity, David represents Madonna’s dedication to family and philanthropy, especially in Malawi where she has supported health and education initiatives. Their relationship highlights a blend of maternal love, artistic influence, and shared humanitarian values.

