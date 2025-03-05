Madonna and her longtime manager Guy Oseary once again hosted their exclusive annual Oscars after-party on March 3, bringing together some of Hollywood’s biggest names and freshly crowned Academy Award winners. The pop icon took to Instagram to share glimpses of the star-studded night, including a series of photos featuring her 28-year-old boyfriend, soccer player Akeem Morris, whom she has reportedly been dating since July 2024. Did Madonna Secretly Get Engaged to Rumoured BF Akeem Morris? Queen of Pop Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring in New Year’s Post (View Pics).

Among the many high-profile guests, Madonna highlighted her admiration for Jacques Audiard, the celebrated director of Emilia Pérez, calling it her “favorite film this year” as she posed beside him, holding his Oscar. Other notable attendees included Mick Jagger, Julia Garner and more. Reflecting on the night, Madonna wrote, “Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming. But we always pull it off in the end. I got to spend time with people that I love and admire !! Highlight for me was sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD the director of Emilia Perez, my favorite film this year!!! (Holding his Oscar). And watching Lil Wayne perform!!!” Miley Cyrus Congratulates Oscars 2025 Winners; Singer’s Bleached Eyebrows Steal the Show As She Takes the Stage as a Presenter (See Pics).

Madonna Hosts 2025 Oscars After-Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

At the 97th Academy Awards held on March 2, Anora emerged as the night’s biggest winner, securing five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Sean Baker and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Despite leading with 13 nominations, Emilia Pérez won two awards, notably Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Original Song for “El Mal”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).