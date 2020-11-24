The loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will always be felt when we see the sequel of the film. But as many say, the show must go on. Black Panther 2 will be a special film for several reasons and now rumours of Rihanna being a part of it is making the fans go bonkers! The rumour started after Rihanna's name appeared on the google search as a cast member of the film and her fans are now excited to know if this is true. Rihanna Teases Fans With Her New Album R9 Using Dancing Puppy Meme.

Rihanna's name featured alongside the cast including Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o on a primary Google search. While this might only be a speculation or a mere rumour, Rihanna's fans are looking forward to seeing her on the big screen. Several Twitter users took to social media to express their excitement. One of the users wrote, "Rihanna’s gonna be in Black Panther 2??? I’m deffo looking forward to this" while another wrote, "Halle is playing as the little mermaid, Yara is playing as Tinkerbell, And now Rihanna is gonna be on Black Panther with Beyoncé doing the soundtrack. The way we keep winning !!!"

Rihanna’s gonna be in Black Panther 2??? I’m deffo looking forward to this pic.twitter.com/Yv9WgFaAB6 — Jxson the Photographer/Writer (@http2jxson) November 22, 2020

Halle is playing as little mermaid Yara is playing as Tinkerbell And now Rihanna is gonna be on Black Panther with Beyoncé doing the soundtrack The way we keep winning !!! pic.twitter.com/bMbKw3vUXp — $A$HA (@UNGODLYVAGINA) November 22, 2020

RIHANNA IS GONNA BE IN BLACK PANTHER 2?!?! IM BOUT TO PASS OUT pic.twitter.com/MxiTJPj3Cc — ushy gushy (@badgaliddy_) November 22, 2020

Neither the team at Marvel or Rihanna herself have confirmed the same but it definitely will be fun to see Rihanna in an action avatar. Rihanna Scripts History by Becoming First Woman To Wear Durag on British Vogue Magazine Cover, View Pics of May 2020 Edition.

Talking about Black Panther 2, the film is expected to start filming next year in Atlanta. Rumours had it that the team would bring back Boseman on the big screen using CGI, but these speculations were rubbished after it was revealed that the team had to rewrite the entire script following the death of the lead actor.

