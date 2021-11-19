Jodie Foster is generally recognized as one of the best actors of this generation. Starting her career at a young age, Foster has garnered so many accolades throughout the years that instantly makes one of the most talented people in the industry. A great character actor, Jodie Foster has constantly starred in films that push the envelope and try to make an impact. Her career has constantly wowed us and given films that are thought provoking and wonderfully made. Actor, Director and Producer Jodie Foster, Who Has Been Working for Five Decades in the ... - Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Having a great filmography, it is hard to pick a film that you can call the best. So to celebrate Jodie Foster’s 59th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

The Accused (7.2)

The Accused follows a rape survivor and how a prosecutor assists her to bring her perpetrators to justice. The Accused was acclaimed upon its release with special praise aimed towards Foster. She portrayed the role of Sarah Tobias which was raw and powerful and earned her an Academy Award.

Contact (7.5)

Contact is a sci-fi drama that focuses on Dr Ellie Arroway and how she proves the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence. This is a great sci-fi film that sees Foster at her best as she is complimented by a great cast of characters.

Inside Man (7.6)

Inside Man is a glorious chain reaction of events taking place on screen that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Following a bank heist over a 24 hour period and how it devolves into a hostage situation, Inside Man is worth a watch.

Taxi Driver (8.2)

Taxi Driver directed by Martin Scorsese is a brilliant look into watching a man shift into insanity. Following Travis Bickle, a nighttime Taxi Driver, who’s urge for violence takes him down a dark path. This one of Foster’s earliest roles where she plays the role of a child prostitute. Her scenes with Robert De Niro are a highlight of the film. Jodie Foster Reveals the Reason Why She Does Not Want To Do Comedies.

The Silence of the Lambs (8.6)

The Silence of the Lambs is a terrifying look into the psyche of a serial killer and one that's amazing to watch. FBI Agent Clarice Starling must enlist the help of Hannibal Lecter, a serial killer, so that she can catch another serial killer who skins his victims. This is a terrifying film that sees both of its leads at the best of their career.

To this day Jodie Foster hasn’t lost her touch and continues to deliver one great performance after another. With this we finish off the list and wish Jodie Foster a very happy birthday.

