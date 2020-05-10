Mother’s Day 2020: From Sarah Connor to Elastigirl, 7 Moms From Hollywood Blockbusters Who Are Total Badass

Mother’s Day 2020: 7 Moms From Hollywood Blockbusters Who Are Total Badass

Mothers are always badasses. Just look at what they can do. They can manage a job and household both at the same time. They are there for their kids when needed, and puts in a extra more attention in their studies and other activities. And they still have energy left to light up our lives. Many movies have epitomised these qualities of theirs to face any hurdles with an incredible emotional strength and sense of determination. Be it in Bollywood or Hollywood, there have been countless mother characters that have been the symbol of strength. Mother's Day 2020 Songs: Maa and Other Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Dedicate to Your Mother on This Special Day (Watch Videos).

On the occasion of Mother's Day, let's look at seven badass mothers Hollywood films have given us.

Sarah Connor (Terminator 2)

Played By: Linda Hamilton

Sure, her little lapse of dropping her guard got her son killed in Terminator: Dark Fate. But you can't deny that she was total badass in all the three Terminator movies she appeared in. But it is in Terminator 2, where the maternal instinct in Connor shines the best, as she goes to lengths to keep her son away from the harm of a murderous cyborg. The movie might belong to Arnie's T-800 but the automatic rifle-wielding Sarah Connor is its MVP.

Ellen Ripley (Aliens)

Played By: Sigourney Weaver

From one badass lady in a sci-fi classic to another. We don't get to see much of Ripley's maternal side, as she was busy killing murderous aliens. The extended version of Aliens reveals that her daughter died while she was in stasis for 57 years after the events of the first film. In Alien: Resurrection, she was even the mother of an alien hybrid, which she had to kill herself because it couldn't stop its murdering instinct. In short, she is Mother India in space.

Molly Weasley (Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part II)

Played By: Julie Walters

In both the books and the movies, the matriarch of the Weasley family is always depicted as this strict, but good-hearted woman who is always concerned about her kids and husband, and dotes on Harry Potter. But it is in the final movie that we learn that Molly Weasley can even turn a killer to protect her kids, as she does one better on the dangerous Bellatrix Lestrange.

The Bride (Kill Bill)

Played By: Uma Thurman

Beatrix Kiddo aka Black Mamba aka The Bride is a woman who has been badly wronged. She is left comatose after her former lover and associates make a bloody massacre out of her wedding, including killing her husband. She is raped multiple times while in coma. There is no fury as a woman scorned, and The Bride has been scorned in such larger measure that we can feel her pain seethe through her murderous spree. Just when we think she can't be more badass, wait till she finds out that she had a daughter who had been taken away without her knowledge by the man she once loved.

Erin Brockovich (Erin Brockovich)

Played By: Julia Roberts

Not every momma needs to use her guns, swords and wands to be a badass. You can just staunchly stand up for what you believe is right, not just for your sake of your family's well-being, but also for the society in general. What makes Erin Brockovich the most special entry is that she is based on a real person who had fought a real legal battle against a corporation for their blatant disregard for human lives and come out victorious.

Meg Altman (Panic Room)

Played By: Jodie Foster

Meg Altman is someone ordinary caught in a life-threatening extraordinary situation, whose protective maternal instincts brings out the hero in her. Trapped in the panic room of their house when a group of criminal illegally force their way into their home, Meg, instead of waiting for outside help, uses her wit, her survival and maternal instincts to get both her and her daughter safe before further harm befell on them.

Elastigirl (The Incredibles)

Played By: Holly Hunter (voice)

Elastigirl, like Molly Weasel, is someone who is as kickass as her husband (if not more) but also knows how to keep her family be knit together. This is pretty evident in Incredibles 2, where her husband struggles to keep up with the demands of being a home-maker, while she is out doing superhero chores and being awesome at it. Both in beating down bad guys and being there for her family is what makes Elastigirl a true superhero.