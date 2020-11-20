Joel McHale is an actor who is a great combination of good looks and even better sense of humour. The former host of The Soup, McHale has been part of movies like Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, What's Your Number?, The Big Year, Ted, The Happytime Murders, and in series like The Great Indoors and his own show, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale. But of course, his most popular outing has been playing the sarcastic, self-preserving disgraced ex-lawyer in Community.

Created by Dan Harmon, Community is considered as one of the best sitcoms of this century, often lauded for its innovative storytelling techniques and meta humour. Community is responsible for giving prominence to talents like The Russo Bros, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Danny Glover et al.

The show is set around a community college called Greendale, filled with misfits, where a group of six eccentric people become study partners and later close friends. McHale's Jeff Winger is the leader of this pack, known for his witty remarks, and motivating monologues, but is the most insecure of the lot. The show that lasts six seasons shows his internal growth into being a better human and a better friend, all the while, throwing some excellent zingers.

On the occasion of Joel McHale's 49th birthday, we choose 11 quotes of his character from Community that make awesome catch-phrases for the self-obsessed!

When You Are in A Traffic Jam, Think Of This...

Also International Men's Day...

The Promotion Acceptance Speech For a Total D*ck-Head!

Maybe Not To Be Used Given Recent Circumstances...

Maybe This is Where A Certain Loudmouth Anchor Got His Mantra...

Why Even Need A Mirror When You Own Confident Lines Like This!

That Definitely Makes Sense... I Think...

Every Matrix Fan Is Wondering If This is Self-Praise or Self-Troll! (And If You Are Confused.. You Haven't Seen the Sequels!)

Your Excuse When Your Boss Asks You To Wait Back After Hours...

Or Maybe We Are Too Awesome to Share Our DP!

That Should Be Your Tinder Bio!

The makers of Community had promised six seasons and a movie, and while the sixth and final season is done and dusted in 2015, it's high time we have that movie just to have more of Jeff Winger-isms!

