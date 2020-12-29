Release the Snyder cut is one of the most thrilling social media movements which compelled bigwigs to relinquish their egos in front of the fans of DC superheroes. Soon enough, Zack Snyder's Justice League got ready to have an HBO Max reveal in 2021. Now the fans have taken to Twitter again with Restore The Snyder Verse hashtag. In a New York Times profiler, DC Films head Walter Hamada mentioned the slate of movies they are looking forward to and any follow-ups of Snyder's cut was missing from it. The article also mentioned how the director is not part of any of DC Films' plans. Confirmed! Warner Bros To Release Justice League Snyder Cut on HBOMax in 2021, Reveals Zack Snyder 

Resultantly, the storm of posts with the hashtag has returned on Twitter with fans planning to make it an international event on December 31. The Snyder Verse includes Man Of Steel, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice and now his version of JL. Check out some of the reactions here...

The demands just keep rising!

Spartans for the superheroes!

Behti gang mein haath dhona...an apt example!

Riding the tide

Warner Bros. should answer him

Somebody finds it funny too

Do you bleed?

As real as it can get, of course!

While the fans champion for its follow-ups, Zack Snyder himself doesn't see that in the future. He told Ping Pong Flix, "If [sequels] happened, that would be amazing — but that bridge is far away. Frankly, I'm cool." Well, we think the fans will have to convince the main man first.

