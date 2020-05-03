Kevin Bacon Wants to Play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King Movie

Kevin Bacon and Joe Exotic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood star Kevin Bacon has expressed his desire to portray convicted zoo owner Joe Exotic, the main subject of Netflix docu-series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness", on the big screen. During an appearance on US chat show "Today", the 61-year-old actor said he would say yes to the opportunity of starring in a film about Exotic in "a second". "It's funny because before that even came out, I said to my wife, you know, she said, ‘Why are you watching that show?' I said, 'This is an amazing show'," Bacon said. Tiger King: Everyone, Including Kim Kardashian Is Shocked by This ‘Crazy’ Netflix Docu-Series (Read Tweets)

"I said, ‘The reason that I'm watching this show is because these are the kind of characters that I get asked to play and, to me, documentaries are way better'," he added. "Tiger King", a seven-episode series, has become a rage among the audiences ever since it debuted on Netflix on March 20. The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic", a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who's serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation. Tiger King Fame Joe Exotic to Host Radio Show From Jail?

Previously, "Parks and Recreation" alum Rob Lowe had revealed that he will be collaborating with Ryan Murphy for a project on Joe Exotic. "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon had also announced that she will adapt the story as limited series, taking on the role of Baskin.