In some really devastating news, Kevin Conroy has unfortunately passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with Cancer. A voice that defied an entire generation, Conroy's passing was confirmed by those who worked with him on Batman: The Animated Series. This is a huge loss and one that weighs heavy on many fans.

Conroy was born into a Irish Catholic family in Westbury, New York, on November 30, 1995 - and would move to New York City in 1973 when he would receive a full scholarship to join Juilliard School’s drama division. Conroy would of course study there and would receive his first role in 1980 in Another World, a daytime soap. He would do theatre as well for a good bit and would act in a good set of pieces until 1985.

His breakout though of course would come when he would take up voice acting. Kicking it off in a spectacular way by voicing the Dark Knight of DC, Batman, in Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy would have a voice so iconic that he would become synonymous with this character for years to come. Still considered by many as the definitive portrayal of Batman on screen, Conroy’s work has gone beyond the realm of animation too.

Voicing the character in videogames as well with his most impressive turn being in Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham series, Conroy would leave his mark there too. He would portray an older version of Bruce Wayne in Batwoman too with it marking his first live-action appearance as the character.

Conroy would also come out as gay in 2016 and would write about it in this year's DC Comics' 2022 Pride anthology. Penning the story of Finding Batman, Kevin would talk about his experiences as a gay man which would receive immense critical praise upon release. Conroy is now kept alive by his husband Vaughn C Williams.

An exceptional actor, an exception talent and a wonderful person – you will be missed, Mr Conroy. May you rest in peace.

