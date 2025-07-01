Khloe Kardashian has shared a detailed list of the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, responding to a viral video that speculated about her recent appearance. The 41-year-old reality TV star took to the comments section of the video to set the record straight, listing the various treatments and procedures she has had done over the years. ‘Loved Seeing King Khan’: Khloe Kardashian Is All Hearts for Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut, Calls Bollywood Superstar’s Look ‘Amazing.’

Here’s What Khloe Kardashian Has Done

As per E! News, Khloe's list includes a nose job, laser hair removal for her hairline and other areas, Botox, and Sculptra, a type of dermal filler. She also revealed that she has had collagen baby Threads underneath her chin and neck, Sofwave laser for skin tightening, and regular facials, including salmon sperm facials. Additionally, she credits her youthful appearance to peptides, vitamins, and daily skincare.

Khloe Kardashian Lost 80 Pounds

Khloe attributed the changes in her body to her significant weight loss of 80 pounds over the years, achieved through slow and steady methods with her trainer, Joel "Coach Joe" Bouraima. The Good American founder emphasised that she has no shame about her cosmetic procedures, writing, "In 2025, there are many other things we can do before surgery, but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," as quoted by E! News. Khloe's openness about her procedures comes after her sister Kylie Jenner shared her own plastic surgery experiences in the past.