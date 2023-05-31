Pop icon Madonna (64) recently shared photos of herself on social media clicked during rehearsals for her upcoming tour and asked her fans if they consider her to be "vulgar". The singer-songwriter is just over a month away from her Celebration Tour, with preparations underway ahead of the tour's opening concert in July, reports Mirror.co.k. Madonna's Celebration World Tour to Feature Bob The Drag Queen as Special Guest!.

She has been updating her followers on social media about the tour which will celebrate her four decades in the music industry while in rehearsals over the last two months. On Sunday, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story that are seemingly from rehearsals. Mirror.co.uk stated that the photos showed her sporting ginger hair and wearing a few different outfits, which all seemed to consist of a black corset that had been accompanied by a pair of tights.

Alongside one photo -- which showed someone sticking up his middle finger behind Madonna, who was in a corset and fishnet tights -- she asked her followers: "Am I vulgar?" Madonna Is Fierce and Bold as She Recreates The Last Supper in This Racy NSFW Photoshoot (View Pics).

Check Out Madonna's Instagram Story Pic Here:

Madonna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Check Out Her Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

On Monday, she also shared a set of photos that showed her in a similar outfit - though it featured a pair of patterned tights - and she was seen walking away from a stage. She was also seen holding a microphone in some of the photos, which appeared to have been taken around a stage at an undisclosed location or in some kind of rehearsal space.

