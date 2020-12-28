Amongst the many talented British actors we have, Dame Maggie Smith will always have a special place in everyone's heart. The actress' career has been so long so far that every generation has one favourite film starring Maggie Smith. She has had a steady career since the 1950s and the actress continues to woo the audience with her performance. Smith's acting stint started with the theatre has featured in more than 60 films and over 70 plays. She is considered one of Britain's most significant actresses who was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 1990 for her benefactions to the performing arts. Maggie Smith 85th Birthday: From Being Real-Life Superhero to Multiple Awards & Accolades, 5 Things to Know About Our Fav Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Othello, Travels with My Aunt, A Room with a View, and Gosford Park are some of her best performances for which she even received Oscar nominations. While Maggie has done a lot of great work, for many she will forever be remembered as firm-but-fair Professor Minerva McGonagall from the Harry Potter film series. However, her other films are still highly talked about even now.

The actress has always gotten powerful roles to play. These characters had some of the best things to teach us. Smith's dialogue delivery was strong, thought-provoking and inspirational. So, today as the actress is celebrating her 86th birthday, we would like to share 5 of the best movie quotes from Maggie's pandora of amazing films. Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney to Star in 'The Miracle Club'.

“I do think a woman’s place is eventually in the home, but I see no harm in her having some fun before she gets there.” - Violet Crawley, The Dowager Countess of Grantham, Downton Abbey

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, The Dowager Countess of Grantham, Downton Abbey (Photo Credit: Facebook)

“There's no such thing as an ending; just a place where you leave the story.” - Muriel Donnelly, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Maggie Smith as Muriel Donnelly, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (Photo Credit: Facebook)

“I've no time for sorry. Sorry is for God.” - Miss Shepherd, The Lady In The Van

Maggie Smith as Miss Shepherd, The Lady In The Van (Photo Credit: Facebook)

“The time to make up your mind about people is never.” - Constance Trentham, Gosford Park

Maggie Smith as Constance Trentham, Gosford Park (Photo Credit: Facebook)

"I think it's a sad loss that men have such an aptitude for love coupled with such an inability for managing it properly.” - Lily Marlowe, It All Came True

Maggie Smith as Lily Marlowe, It All Came True (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Well, that was a lot of inspiration for us. We hope these movie quotes made sense to you as well and you already have your favourite amongst these. Join us to wish the talented Dame Maggie Smith a very happy 86th birthday. May she have the best time, a lot of movies and powerful dialogues ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).