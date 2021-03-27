Songbird Supreme, Mariah Carey celebrates her birthday today (March 27). While there are as many as 19 No 1 hits on Billboard, Mariah is the only singer in the world after The Beatles to hold this huge record. While the singer is often remembered for her iconic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' song, there are so many iconic tracks that she has registered under her kitty. A brilliant singer of recent times, Carey is an artist par excellence. Mariah Carey Nails Bottle Cap Challenge Using Her Best Asset and You Can’t Imagine What! (Watch Viral Video).

With a huge fan base who worship her religiously, Mariah Carey's fandom has only seen a steep rise since her debut into the world of music, She's an icon who believes in speaking her mind and has rarely cared about what others have to say about her. It took years for her to get acquainted with people especially after everything that she had to endure as a child but nothing stopped Carey from flaunting her talented self. To honour the same legacy and also her special day, we name five of her chartbuster songs that cemented her place in the musical industry. Have a look. Whoopi Goldberg gets SLAMMED for Body-Shaming Mariah Carey with '20 Bodies Ago' Comment.

All I Want For Christmas is You

Always Be My Baby

Thank God I Found You

I Don't Wanna Cry

We Belong Together

Mariah Carey in her memoir had elaborated on how her sister had almost burnt her alive during her childhood. She has also revealed the strained bond that she shares with her family members including her mother and brother. Mariah as a child went through some severe hardships but the same prompted her to establish a firm base in Hollywood. Today with thousands of fans backing her, she's definitely a celebrated icon and we admire her for everything.

We hope the singer has a blast on her special day and that she continues to rule the charts for the years to come. Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

