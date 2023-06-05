Mark Wahlberg is one of the best entertaining actors out there. This is a man who knows how to put on a show and will constantly deliver engaging characters to his audiences no matter what. He is great at playing characters who are extremely quippy and have a sharp tongue to them, and Wahlberg’s charisma is what carries most of it. David Warner Shares Throwback Picture With Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg (See Pic).

His career has been one interesting ride to witness. From working with acclaimed directors like Martin Scorsese to starring in hilarious comedies like Ted, Mark Wahlberg will never disappoint. So, to celebrate Mark Wahlberg’s 52nd birthday, here are five of his best performances that showed off his acting chops.

John Bennett (Ted)

Seth McFarlane’s film about a talking teddy bear is one of the most hilarious things you will ever see, and to back that up there is Wahlberg’s John Bennett, whose nerdy attitude and man-child-like performance easily makes this entire movie a worthwhile watch. It’s the chemistry of the two leads that really propels Ted.

Terry Holtz (The Other Guys)

The Other Guys is an underrated comedy that definitely deserves its due under the spotlight. From some hilarious performances by Will Ferrell and Wahlberg, the both really shine as detectives named Allan and Terry trying their best to solve a case.

James Fletcher Chance (All the Money in the World)

Based on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World is a thriller that will have you completely captivated. Starring Wahlberg as James Fletcher Chance, Getty’s security adviser, he goes up against great actors like Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and more, and still holds his own against the juggernaut of the talent.

Sean Dignam (The Departed)

Scorsese’s The Departed is one of the best crime-drama’s out there, no doubt about that. Having many great actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and more in there, the film is a treat to behold. However, it’s Wahlberg here that delivers a scene-stealing performances as Sean Dignam, a no-attitude cop, and gives us some of the best line-readings of the film.

Eddie Adams (Boogie Nights)

PTA's Boogie Nights is an in-depth look into the golden age of adult films, and focuses on the young dishwasher Eddie Adams as it chronicles his rise to being one of the biggest actors of the industry and then his eventual fall as well. One of Wahlberg's earliest roles, its easily his best work that broke him out into a huge star.

Mark Wahlberg certainly is an entertaining actor and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

