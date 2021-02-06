Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is all set to write the upcoming Marvel Studios film, 'Blade' Starring Mahershala Ali. According to Variety, Marvel Studios announced that Ali, a two-time Oscar award winner, will portray the vampire hunter at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Ali's first collaboration with Marvel was as a villain on the Netflix series 'Luke Cage' following which he started pitching himself for the reboot of 'Blade.' WandaVision Episode 5: Twitterverse Is Going Mad Over A Surprise X-Men Character Turning Up on the Marvel Show!

The franchise was first launched by New Line Cinema in 1998 and it starred Wesley Snipes in the titular role half-vampire. Even after so many years, it is to date credited for presaging the age of superhero cinema. The three films starring Snipes, all written by David S Goyer, grossed roughly USD 418 million globally through 2004 as per Variety.

Osei-Kuffour also happens to be the first Black woman to write a Marvel Studios feature film. A director has not been announced for the new 'Blade' reboot yet.