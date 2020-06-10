Matthew McConaughey Asks 'How Can I Do Better As a White Man?' In a Conversation on Race and White Privilege With Emmanuel Acho (Watch Video)

Matthew McConaughey (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, US citizens took to the streets to take stand against systematic racism and it looks like the recent death of this African-American man due to police violence has led to the opening of a dialogue on racial injustice more prominently than before. Several Hollywood celebs have come forward to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and are going above and beyond to make help bring a change. Recently, Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and "Speak for Yourself" co-host Emmanuel Acho sat down for a conversation about race and white privilege. Michael B Jordan Urges Hollywood Studios to 'Use Their Power to Demand Diversity' At Black Lives Matter Protest in LA .

Acho following George Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last month created "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" for white people to help increase their level of "understanding" around topics such as systematic racism and privilege. In his conversation with the ex-NFL player, McConaughey said, "I'm here to have a conversation, hopefully, promote more conversation and with the end goal being that we take the time we are now in to constructively turn the page in history through some righteous and justifiable change."

Check Out Their Conversation Here:

Matthew added further in the conversation, "How does someone like me; how can I do better as a human? How can I do better as a man? How can I do better as a white man?" These questions were ably answered by Acho who said that there is a need for acknowledgement of implicit bias. He said, "You have to acknowledge that you'll see a black man and for whatever reason, you would view them as more of a threat than the white man - probably because society told them to."John Boyega Delivers a Fiery Speech at London Protest Over George Floyd’s Killing (Watch Video).

The honest conversation between The Gentelmen actor and former NFL player was loved by the audiences who called the discussion timely and also informing.