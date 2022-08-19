Out of all the FRIENDS cast members, Matthew Perry is the one that has probably been remembered the most. The funny, charming and sarcastic Chandler put Matthew Perry on the map, and since then the actor has been a mainstay in the pop culture zeitgeist. He has continuously dabbled in some really fun roles and has lived a very interesting life. Matthew Perry Birthday Special: 7 Dialogues From FRIENDS That Prove Chandler Was The Wittiest Character.

While Matthew Perry is an interesting actor, the Chandler Bing star has also lived a very interesting life. From starring in the highly acclaimed game Fallout: New Vegas to surprisingly beating up the Prime Minister of Canada, it’s not an ordinary tale. So, to celebrate Matthew Perry’s 53rd birthday, let’s take a look five facts about the star you probably didn’t know.

He Almost Didn’t Play Chandler

Yes, that’s right, this iconic character would have never been played by Matthew Perry if things didn’t change at the last moment. After auditioning for the role, Perry was close to turning it down because he was starring on the pilot for LAX 2194. Thankfully, things would fall in line and Perry would take up the role.

The Top Part of His Right Middle Finger Is Missing

Matthew Perry unfortunately suffered quite the squeamish injury at a young age. Perry is missing the top part of his right middle finger, and the details are pretty painful. Perry reportedly suffered this injury when his grandfather accidentally closed a door with his finger right in the middle.

He Was the Only FRIENDS Cast Member Who Got to Sit With Writers

Matthew Perry was reportedly the only cast member on FRIENDS who got to sit alongside the writers. Perry would often give suggestions for the writing of Chandler, and they would be incorporated into the show. Perry even gave the idea of making Chandler awkward around women, because he himself is like that in real life.

He Starred in Fallout: New Vegas

Matthew Perry also starred in the hit videogame Fallout: New Vegas. Playing the role of Benny, Perry got his talents to this classic franchise. Playing a mob boss in this post-apocalyptic world, Perry’s classic sense of humour was incorporated into this character, but he still maintained a level of seriousness.

He Beat Up Justin Trudeau

Probably the weirdest fact in the entire list, he apparently beat up the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Studying in the same school, Perry was a senior of the current PM. Revealing it on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor talked about how him and his friend didn’t like Trudeau excelling at a sport, so they beat him up. He is not proud about it, so at least that’s nice. Courteney Cox Says Matthew Perry Put 'a Lot of Pressure' on Himself During 'Friends' Filming.

Perry surely is a charming man, and here is hoping him more great years in Hollywood. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).