Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got into the Christmas spirit a few days early with a festive set of Instagram photos featuring her posing in front of a tree with mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell and longtime pal Lesley (Patterson) Edmonds. The "Flowers" singer, 31, shared the pictures on Friday (Pacific Standard Time) with a cheeky caption that referenced the famous lyrics of her 2009 hit "Party in the USA", reports People magazine. Mariah Carey Visits the White House To Ring in Christmas 2023! Singer Shares Moments of Her Meet-and-Greet With President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (View Pics).

She wrote: “It’s definitely a Nashville party.” In one photo, Cyrus held up a fist as she posed in front of a decorated tree wearing a reindeer headband and a long-sleeved top featuring a sleigh and reindeer. In a second shot, she goofed off with mom Tish." In the third shot, the star shared a hug with Edmonds, who famously got a shoutout in Cyrus’s 2007 hit "See You Again" with the lyrics: “My best friend Lesley said, ‘Oh she’s just being Miley’.”

Gearing Up For Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

As per People, the singer and Edmonds have maintained a tight bond over the years, and in 2017, Edmonds attended Cyrus’s album release party for "Younger Now". “My best friend Lesley said "Oh she's just being Miley" !!! sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my release party (sic)”, Miley Cyrus captioned a series of photos of the pair to X (formerly Twitter) in September 2017.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2023 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).