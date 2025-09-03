Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is known for her work in the superhit streaming series Stranger Things, has shared a set of new family photos, and they also feature her daughter. However, the actress smartly concealed the face of the little one. The actress and her husband Jake Bongiovi revealed two weeks ago they had adopted a baby girl. Recently, the 21-year-old star shared a string of photos from their new life as a family of three, reports Female First UK. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption; Star Couple Share Happy News, Write ‘And Then There Were 3’ (View Post)

Millie Bobby Brown Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Millie Bobby Brown Shares First Family Photos With Baby

One photograph features Jake, wearing a black hat and jacket, cargo shorts and sneakers, walking towards a plane while holding his daughter's car seat, with the tot covered by a white baby blanket. Other images in the Instagram carousel included Millie and her 23-year-old husband posing for a mirror selfie on a date night, the Florence by Mills founder wearing a headscarf and bikini top, and a picture of a pig.

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Adopted Baby Girl

She simply captioned the post with three emojis, a baby bottle, stars, and a yellow chick. Millie and Jake, who married in 2024 after three years together, revealed on 21 August that they had become parents for the first time. They wrote in a joint post on Instagram, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy (tree emoji) And then there were 3 Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi (sic)”. As per Female First UK, Millie previously admitted that she was looking forward to the challenges of parenthood and had always hoped to be a young mother. Millie Bobby Brown to Star Opposite Gabriel LaBelle in New Rom-com 'Just Picture It'.

Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Motherhood Dreams

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, she explained, "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me”. “And my nan, my grandmother, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally”, she added.

