Mother's Day 2020 Healthy Gifts: From Buying Your Mum Calcium Supplements to Enrolling Her in a Workout Class, These Presents will Ensure a Lifetime of Health and Happiness!

Happy Mother's Day 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Apart from the odd grey streaks of hair, as your mum hurtle towards ageing, there's little obvious sign that they are getting older. No matter how active they are and how fabulous they feel, a few changes in the body can have an impact on their health as they age. So, this Mother’s Day, instead of treating your mother with those fancy recipes, get her gifts that will ensure a lifetime of health and happiness. Are you making a note?

Get Vital Health Checks Done

Regular health check-ups become crucial after 40. So why not take your mum for a health screening this year? Tick off the essential checks such as an eye test, cholesterol, blood pressure, thyroid, mammogram, and cervical smear.

Buy Them Calcium Supplements

As women age, their bones become weaker. Although they can get a boost of calcium from natural foods like milk and salmon, Experts recommend women in their forties to have 1000mg of calcium in a day. So, taking supplements become an absolute necessity. So why not fill up your mamma’s medicine cabinet with some calcium supplements?

Enrol Them in a Virtual Workout Class

You must have multiple subscriptions for your virtual workout classes, why not get one for your mother? Help them shake a leg with the online Zumba trainer. Nothing will be more satisfying than seeing your mother dancing leaving all the stress behind!

Add a Few Microgreens in Their Kitchen Garden

Microgreens will not only add to the beauty of her garden but will also flavour up her kitchen. What is more, your entire family will reap the health benefits of adding those greens in your food. This makes quite a usual gift for Mother's Day, isn't it?

Gift Them a Fitness Tracker

Your mum needs to care for her calorie intake and burn now, more than ever. So, why not gift her a light, wearable Fitbit? She will be able to track her workouts, her steps, as well as her sleep. Get a tracker with a long-lasting battery and a simple interface.

These Mother's Day Gifts are sure to score you extra brownie points, and you will quickly get the top spot of being her favourite child. One big perk of these gifts is that she will actually use them.