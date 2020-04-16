Never Have I Ever Trailer: Mindy Kaling's Coming-of-Age Comedy on Netflix Looks Fun and Refreshing (Watch Video)

Never Have I Ever Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Netflix is shelling out some good content out their amid the stressful situation of lockdown. From series to films, they have lined up some good stories for those who were wondering what to watch next. Here's another movie at your service. This one is Mindy Kaling's creation called Never Have I Ever. The trailer of the teen dramedy just dropped on the internet and looks totally refreshing. Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Need a Mjolnir to Be a Superhero in This Netflix Film (Watch Video).

The film is said to be based upon Mindy's own childhood. For that, she roped in a 17-year-old Indian actress, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan for the lead role. She plays the role of an Indian-American teen girl from a Hindu household who desires to become a popular personality in her high school, after a pretty much disastrous year. If we go by the trailer, it looks a high on vibe teen romance and friendship tale with a desi twist. Check out the trailer below.

Never Have I Ever Trailer:

The trailer is to hit the streaming platform on April 27. If you have been one of those who likes to sit through teen romance and high school drama, then this film is definitely for you! After getting huge response from the recently churned out Money Heist Part 4 on the internet, Netflix is probably ready to receive more appreciation once again! How did you like the trailer? Tell us in the comments section below.