Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Spike Lee Sports a Stylish Gucci Suit with Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Number to Pay Tribute to the Basketball Legend (View Pics)

Spike Lee at Oscars 2020 Red Carpet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The BlacKkKlansman director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage suit was worn with a white shirt and black bow tie, reports Hollywoodreporter.com. Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: Renee Zellweger, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Others Who Dazzled on the Red Carpet (View Pics)

Lee, who won the Oscar for best-adapted screenplay last year and will be a presenter this year, kept his accessories purple as well, with a hat from Baron Hats and a pair of lavender glasses, dressed by "BlacKkKlansman" costume designer Marci Rodgers. He completed the look with orange Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy basketball shoes. "Tribute, honour, homage," Lee said of his suit on the red carpet. "We all miss him. I'm presenting tonight but at the same ... I wanted to represent. I want to do both tonight." Oscars 2020 Full Winners List: Catch the Live Updates of the Winners and Performances at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Spike Lee's Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Bryant won an Oscar for his short film "Dear Basketball" that bagged the award for the best animated short film. The ceremony is also set to include a tribute to him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash in January. In addition to being a basketball fan, Lee directed the 2009 documentary "Kobe: Doin' Work", which focused on Bryant's work ethic during one day of the 2007-08 Los Angeles Lakers season.